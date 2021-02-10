FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s Smart Folio for latest 11-inch iPad Pro falls to low of $65 (Reg. $79)

Amazon currently offers the Apple Smart Folio for latest 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air at $65.10 shipped in two styles. Down from its usual $79 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 18% in savings, marks one of the first notable price cuts so far, and is a new all-time low. Apple’s Smart Folio magnetically snaps onto either one of Apple’s latest iPads and features a soft polyurethane material. Alongside covering both the screen as well as back of your device and providing sleep and wake functionality, it also doubles as a stand for watching videos or taking notes. Head below for more.

If going with a first-party Apple accessory doesn’t seem to be worth the higher-end price, you can save even more with this well-reviewed cover from JETech instead. Entering in at just $7, this case will provide much of the same protection and sleep/wake features as mentioned above, just without as premium of a build. Though there is a 4.6/5 star rating from over 1,400 customers to round out the package.

And then while you’re upgrading the iPad Pro, we’re still tracking a rare price cut on Apple Pencil 2 at $104. That’s alongside this morning’s previous-generation 10.2-inch iPad Cellular deal at $330 and these ongoing iPad Pro markdowns at $100 off. Not to mention, everything else in our Apple guide today.

iPad Pro Smart Folio features:

The Smart Folio for the 11-inch iPad Pro offers protection for both the front and back. It also provides open-to-wake and close-to-sleep functionality. You can fold the Smart Folio into different positions to create a stand for reading, viewing, typing, or making FaceTime calls.

