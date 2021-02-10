Latest Anker sale discounts USB-C PD GaN chargers, speakers, and more from $9

Anker is back today with its latest Amazon sale and discounting a selection of charging accessories, speakers, and more. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker PowerPort Atom III 60W USB-C PD Charger at $32.29. Down from its $38 going rate, today’s offer is good for the lowest we’ve seen since October and marks the second-best price to date.

PowerPort Atom III delivers a 2-port design that’s centered around a 45W USB-C output and supplemented by a 15 USB-A slot. So whether you need to refuel a smartphone, tablet, or computer alongside earbuds and other accessories, this USB-C PD charger is up to the task. Plus, it’s more compact than other models on the market thanks to relying on GaN technology. Over 4,400 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other Anker deals:

The Anker deals don’t end there, as we’re still tracking some discounts from earlier in the week on everything from HomeKit cameras to 3-in-1 Qi chargers and more from $16. That’s alongside everything else in our smartphone accessories guide today, as well.

Anker PowerPort Atom III features:

From iPhone to Samsung to USB-C laptops and more, Anker’s signature PowerIQ 3.0 technology provides high-speed charging to virtually any mobile device. Compatible with virtually any device that can be charged via USB; with a USB-C PowerIQ 3.0 port and a USB-A port equipped with PowerIQ 2.0. 15% smaller than an out-of-the-box MacBook charger, with all of the power—and double the ports.

