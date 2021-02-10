FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: iOttie iON Wireless Go Power Bank $32 (20% off), more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesiOttie
50% off From $6

iOttie’s official Amazon storefront offers its iON Wireless Go Power Bank Qi Charger in two colors for $31.95 shipped. Having dropped from $40, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats our previous mention by $2, and is the second-best discount to date. Combining a portable power bank with a wireless charger, iOttie’s iON Wireless Go is a great way to upgrade your everyday carry and comes coated in a unique fabric design. With an internal 10000mAh battery, you’ll find an 18W USB-C PD port for both powering devices and being refueled as well as a USB-A plug. Plus, there’s a 5W Qi charging pad as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 140 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Aukey True Wireless Sport Earbuds: $38 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
  • ESR Tough Clear iPhone 12 mini Case: $6 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code QBH5WR76
  • Aukey 18W USB-C 10000mAh Power Bank: $16 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
  • RAVPower 65W 4-Port Charging Station: $39 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • Aukey 30W USB-C Car Charger: $12 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • ESR Air Armor iPhone 12 Case: $7 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code QBH5WR76

The iON Wireless Go is a portable and sleek battery pack that charges smartphones wirelessly and delivers power to multiple devices. Charge any Qi-enabled smartphone efficiently without the need for a cable with 5W Standard Qi wireless charging technology.

Power other devices simultaneously via USB-C or USB-A (QC 3.0) with an output of 18W to deliver maximum power on the go. Check battery levels accurately on the go with a discreet LED screen by pressing the battery indicator button on the battery pack. The iON Wireless Go from iOttie is available in two fabric wrapped colors Ruby and Ash.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

iOttie

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple’s 32-inch Retina 6K Pro Display XDR falls t...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Samorost 3, Jui...
The North Face, Arc’teyx, more up to 55% off duri...
Latest Anker sale discounts USB-C PD GaN chargers, spea...
Today’s best game deals: Untitled Goose Game bundle $...
Save up to $300 on WD’s My Cloud Home Duo NAS lineup ...
Insignia 70-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV Edition now $...
Ray-Ban, Oakley, Costa, and more from $32 Prime shipped...
Show More Comments

Related

45% off

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower MagSafe Charger $25 (Save 30%), more

From $11 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Qi Power Bank $27 (33% off), more

From $13 Learn More
Shop now

Latest Anker sale discounts iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories from $11

From $11 Learn More
48% off

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 2-in-1 10W Qi Charging Stand $11 (Save 48%), more

From $11 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH 20W USB-C PD Charger $8 (Save 47%), more

From $7 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10W Qi Car Mount $24 (Save 20%), more

From $6 Learn More
Shop now

Latest Anker sale discounts USB-C PD GaN chargers, speakers, and more from $9

From $9 Learn More
5-month low

Apple’s 32-inch Retina 6K Pro Display XDR falls to best price in 5 months at $275 off

$275 off Learn More