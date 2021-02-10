Smartphone Accessories: iOttie iON Wireless Go Power Bank $32 (20% off), more

iOttie’s official Amazon storefront offers its iON Wireless Go Power Bank Qi Charger in two colors for $31.95 shipped. Having dropped from $40, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats our previous mention by $2, and is the second-best discount to date. Combining a portable power bank with a wireless charger, iOttie’s iON Wireless Go is a great way to upgrade your everyday carry and comes coated in a unique fabric design. With an internal 10000mAh battery, you’ll find an 18W USB-C PD port for both powering devices and being refueled as well as a USB-A plug. Plus, there’s a 5W Qi charging pad as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 140 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

The iON Wireless Go is a portable and sleek battery pack that charges smartphones wirelessly and delivers power to multiple devices. Charge any Qi-enabled smartphone efficiently without the need for a cable with 5W Standard Qi wireless charging technology. Power other devices simultaneously via USB-C or USB-A (QC 3.0) with an output of 18W to deliver maximum power on the go. Check battery levels accurately on the go with a discreet LED screen by pressing the battery indicator button on the battery pack. The iON Wireless Go from iOttie is available in two fabric wrapped colors Ruby and Ash.

