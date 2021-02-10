Smartphone Accessories: iOttie iON Wireless Go Power Bank $32 (20% off), more

iOttie’s official Amazon storefront offers its iON Wireless Go Power Bank Qi Charger in two colors for $31.95 shipped. Having dropped from $40, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats our previous mention by $2, and is the second-best discount to date. Combining a portable power bank with a wireless charger, iOttie’s iON Wireless Go is a great way to upgrade your everyday carry and comes coated in a unique fabric design. With an internal 10000mAh battery, you’ll find an 18W USB-C PD port for both powering devices and being refueled as well as a USB-A plug. Plus, there’s a 5W Qi charging pad as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 140 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.
More smartphone accessories:
- Latest Anker sale discounts USB-C PD GaN chargers, speakers, and more from $9
- MagSafe 15W Qi Charging Car Mount: $26 (Reg. $37) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Aukey 21W USB-C Car Charger: $9 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Buds Pro see very first discount to $170
- Seneo 10W Qi Charging Stand: $14 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- TaoTronics SoundLiberty 95 Earbuds: $34 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- UGREEN Magnetic Phone Car Mount: $9 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell expands your Assistant setup at $179 (Save $50)
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Aukey True Wireless Sport Earbuds: $38 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- ESR Tough Clear iPhone 12 mini Case: $6 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code QBH5WR76
- Aukey 18W USB-C 10000mAh Power Bank: $16 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- RAVPower 65W 4-Port Charging Station: $39 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Aukey 30W USB-C Car Charger: $12 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- ESR Air Armor iPhone 12 Case: $7 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code QBH5WR76
The iON Wireless Go is a portable and sleek battery pack that charges smartphones wirelessly and delivers power to multiple devices. Charge any Qi-enabled smartphone efficiently without the need for a cable with 5W Standard Qi wireless charging technology.
Power other devices simultaneously via USB-C or USB-A (QC 3.0) with an output of 18W to deliver maximum power on the go. Check battery levels accurately on the go with a discreet LED screen by pressing the battery indicator button on the battery pack. The iON Wireless Go from iOttie is available in two fabric wrapped colors Ruby and Ash.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!