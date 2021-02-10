FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s in-house AA/AAA Battery Charger is 25% off, now $11 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics AA/AAA Battery Charger for $11.18 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we have tracked since October. About a year ago I made the switch to rechargeable batteries and haven’t looked back. Sure, you have to invest a little bit of money to get started, but after that you reap the benefits of always having batteries on hand at no added expense. You can also feel better about sending less waste to the landfill over time. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Today’s savings could help you get started with four POWXS Rechargable AA Batteries at $7. Each of these has a 2000mAh capacity and can be recharged up to 1,200 times. Even if these aren’t used very often, they can be charged and set aside for 10 years and will still hold “up to 75%” of their capacity.

You know what else is rechargeable? Logitech’s Multi-Device Keyboard. It just hit a new all-time low over at Amazon. This unit is made with Chrome OS and Android device in mind and can be all yours for $35.50. This offer shaves 29% off typical pricing, making this an excellent time to grab it for your home office setup.

Amazon Basics AA/AAA Battery Charger features:

  • Overnight Ni-MH battery charger with USB charge port; USB charging, an universal common charging platform
  • Recharges 2 or 4 Ni-MH rechargeable AA/AAA batteries at a time
  • Protects against wrong polarity charging and over charging
  • Slim profile; ideal for travel

