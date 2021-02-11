Today, Arcade1Up is debuting the latest addition into its collection of retro gaming thanks to a unique collaboration with Steve Aoki. This limited-edition cabinet debuts as not only the first time we’re seeing Street Fighter II in the Countercade lineup, but also the first Arcade1Up release in the bar top cabinets with two pairs of built-in controls. Head below for a closer look at the new release.

Arcade1Up debuts new Street Fighter II Countercade

Hot off of the latest batch of releases from Arcade1Up that brought Pong, X-men, and even Battletoads into its collection of replica arcade cabinets, we’re now getting yet another new way to bring some retro action into your game room. And thanks to a partnership with Steve Aoki and the folks at Dim Mak, it’s also one of the more unique releases to date, as well.

Bringing Street Fighter II to the Countercade lineup for the very first time, the new Arcade1Up release delivers on all of the expected old school visuals. The cabinet is covered in iconography from the classic fighting game, as well as some added branding from Steve Aoki. Alongside the titular Street Fighter II, you’ll also be able to play the World Warrior, Champion, and Turbo editions of the game.

This is also a unique release for Arcade1Up, as this marks the very first two-player Countercade into its collection. Because this is Street Fighter II after all, you’ll be able to go head-to-head against another local player with two built-in joysticks and full-sized arcade controls. Otherwise, the usual Countercade feature set applies here, with an 8-inch LCD screen and the same bar top design that we’ve seen from Arcade1Up in the past, just with some Street Fighter II visuals.

The latest release from Arcade1Up is arguably its most eye-catching yet, with only 30 units of the limited-edition Street Fighter II Countercade being produced. It sells for $199, which is the same price as the usual countertop-bound cabinets from Arcade1Up. This one is likely to sell out very quickly though, so be sure to act fast if it catches your eye.

9to5Toys’ Take:

It’s hard to say that the Arcade1Up lineup has been getting stale considering all of the fan favorites that the brand has been releasing as of late, but today’s release takes things in a fresh direction with a number of firsts. Alongside just getting a new title to join its Countercade lineup, Arcade1Up is also mixing things up with a unique partnership that many fans are sure to appreciate.

Hopefully we’ll see new releases like this in the future, as these limited-edition cabinets only make what Arcade1Up is doing even better.

