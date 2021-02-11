FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Belkin’s SoundForm Elite smart speaker has a built-in 10W Qi charger at $50 off

Amazon is currently offering the Belkin SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker for $249.99 shipped including both the Alexa and Assistant models. Typically fetching $300, today’s offer saves you $50, matches the third-best we’ve seen to date, and is the lowest since the holiday season. Whether you’re looking to simplify the desk or nightstand, Belkin’s SoundForm Elite is ready to deliver. It combines a smart speaker with a 10W Qi charging station, allowing you to listen to music throughout the day or drift off to sleep with some ambient tunes, all while refueling a smartphone. Other notable features here include onboard access to either Alexa or Assistant, as well as hi-fi audio, and smart home control. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 115 customers. Head below for more.

A great alternative to consider would be grabbing Anker’s Soundcore Wakey at $74 instead. This option does ditch the built-in voice control and smart home control, but will offer a pretty similar experience otherwise. It pairs a Bluetooth speaker with 10W Qi charger, and even packs an integrated LED clock. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Otherwise, our smartphone accessories guide is the place to be for additional price cuts. On top of all of the markdowns in our roundup from this morning, we saw an AmazonBasics sale go live with Qi chargers and more, as well as the latest Anker sale from $9.

Belkin SoundForm Elite features:

SoundForm Elite has been created in partnership with sound pioneers Devialet to deliver high-fidelity sound for an impactful audio experience. We combined their extraordinary acoustic architecture with fast wireless charging and award-winning design to create a high-performing smart speaker for your home. SoundForm Elite with the Google Assistant allows you to play and control your music while experiencing stunning, room-filling sound throughout your home.

