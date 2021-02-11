FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: 90-Degree Lightning Cable 2-Pack $12 (20% off), more

-
AmazonSmartphone Accessoriesaukey
46% off From $7

Aukey’s official Amazon storefront offers a 2-pack of its 90-Degree MFi 6.6-Foot Lightning Cables for $11.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically selling for $15, that’s good for a 20% discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks one of the best we’ve seen to date. Differing from the traditional Lighting cable design, Aukey’s MFi charging cord sports a 90-degree connector. This makes using your phone while charging more convenient, and it’s also less stressful for the cable. Each one comes wrapped in a braided nylon exterior, and picking up two gives you an option for using in bed or on the couch. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 3,100 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

The braided nylon cable jacket and zinc alloy connectors enhance resistance to wear & tear. The 90° angled connectors allow you to use your device comfortably while it’s charging. They also reduce stress and strain on the cable. The AUKEY 3.3-foot Lightning cable conveniently connects for power & data.

Charge your iPhone or iPad and transfer photos, videos, music, and documents to your computer at up to 480Mbps. Use one cable at home and keep another cable in your office for top-up charging. A durable braided nylon Lightning cable with strong aramid fiber support cores and reinforced tinplated connectors in zinc alloy housings for dependable daily use

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

aukey

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

A solar design and numpad headline Logitech’s Wir...
Aukey Dash Cam with Sony sensor, motion detection, more...
eufy’s Touchscreen Smart Lock falls to new low of...
Reclaim USB-A, HDMI, SD, and more with Sabrent’s ...
SanDisk’s Ixpand 10W Qi Charger Sync automaticall...
Rid your phone of germs with these PhoneSoap UV cleaner...
Save up to 38% on Sony Bluetooth earbuds: XM3 ANC $178,...
Scoop up a speedy SanDisk Extreme 1TB Portable USB-C NV...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10W Qi Car Mount $24 (Save 20%), more

From $6 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH 20W USB-C PD Charger $8 (Save 47%), more

From $7 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Samsung 32-inch Thunderbolt 3 monitor $120 off, shed-building kit $51, Anker iPhone accessories from $8, more

Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: iOttie iON Wireless Go Power Bank $32 (20% off), more

From $6 Learn More
50% off

Bella’s Pro Series 2-Slice Touchscreen Toaster hits all-time low at $25 (Reg. $50)

$25 Learn More
Reg. $55

A solar design and numpad headline Logitech’s Wireless Mac Keyboard at $44.50 (Reg. $55)

$44.50 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: February 11, 2021 – Save on official iPhone 11 cases, Pixel 3a XL, more

Listen now
Reg. $70

Aukey Dash Cam with Sony sensor, motion detection, more now $45.50 (Reg. $70)

$45.50 Learn More