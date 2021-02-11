D-Link’s Wi-Fi water leak sensor sports a 90dB built-in alarm + notifications at $40 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the D-Link Wi-Fi Water Leak Sensor for $39.99 shipped. Down from $50, today’s deal comes within $5 of its all-time low and is the second-best price that we’ve tracked. This water leak sensor connects to your Wi-Fi network and will send your smartphone a notification anytime it detects moisture. There’s also a 90dB siren that will trip to tell you exactly where the water has been sensed. There’s a 5.9-foot cable included so you can place it exactly where it needs to go. Plus, it’s battery-powered and can last up to 1.5-years on a single set. How will you know when it’s running low? A simple notification will tell you it’s time to replace the batteries. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you need multiple sensors, today’s deal will add up in costs quick. However, for the same price, you can score five Govee sensors. These aren’t Wi-Fi connected, but each sports a 100dB alarm, which will easily alert you to the presence of moisture. However, Govee does have a Wi-Fi sensor, should that be what you’re after, for just $21.

Further expand your smart home by swinging by our constantly-updating guide. Today, we’re tracking up to 33% off meross HomeKit gear, eufy smart deadbolts from $150, and much more.

More about D-Link’s Wi-Fi Water Leak Sensor:

Sensor probe: Designed to be sensitive, detecting shallow leaks to give you an early warning

90dB siren: The water sensor is equipped with a loud siren and triggers a localized alarm to alert you of a leak

Water leak detection alerts: Notifications are sent to your mobile device through the midline app to let you know of a leak, wherever you may be

Easy setup: Works with your WiFi at home; No hub required

Battery powered: Two AA batteries can last Upto one and a half years; The water sensor sends you a notification when it’s time for a change

5.9 foot sensor cable: Set the sensor exactly where you need it to be; Extend its reach with a 3.5 millimeter three ring adapter cable (male to female)

Mounting holes: Add screws to attach the sensor to your wall for easy placement

