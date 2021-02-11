eufy’s Touchscreen Smart Lock falls to new low of $190 (Save $30), more from $150

EufyHome via Amazon offers its Anker Touchscreen Smart Lock with bundled Chime for $189.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $220 going rate, you’re saving $30 here with today’s offer marking one of the very first discounts we’ve seen and hitting a new all-time low. As one of eufy’s latest additions to its smart home stable, this deadbolt delivers four different ways to unlock the front door. Alongside just using a traditional key, there’s also a built-in touchscreen for entering pin codes alongside smartphone control over Bluetooth and even a fingerprint reader. Everything is wrapped in an IP65 weather-resistant casing to round out the highlights alongside the bundled Wi-Fi bridge that doubles as a chime. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below the fold for more.

Those who don’t mind ditching the touchscreen can opt to save even more by going with the eufy Push Button Smart Lock for $149.99 when clipping the on-page coupon at Amazon. Down from $170, today’s offer marks a new all-time low and is only the second price cut on this package. Including the same Wi-Fi bridge and chime as found above, this lock delivers much of the same functionality but with a push button number pad. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Otherwise, head on over to our smart home guide for even more price cuts. This rare 15% off Philips Hue sale is still live and joined by a deal on Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell at $179 as well as Wemo’s latest Mini Smart Plug for $20.

eufy Touchscreen Smart Lock features:

With a durable zinc alloy, stainless steel frame, and front door deadbolt lock, Smart Lock handles the daily comings and goings of a busy household. You can install Smart deadbolt lock in just 15 minutes, all by yourself, and using only a screwdriver—saving you money on calling a contractor.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!