Etekcity’s kitchen food scale includes a 2-quart stainless steel bowl at $17

15% off $17

Amazon is offering the Etekcity Food Scale with Bowl for $16.99 Prime shipped. Down 15% from its normal going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked in the past year. If you’ve begun trying to eat healthier in 2021, then you know weighing out portions is crucial. This scale not only handles that, but includes a stainless steel bowl, making things even easier. It can handle up to 11-pounds, which is more than enough for most meal prep you’ll do. Plus, the bowl is over 2-quarts, making it plenty large enough. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Personally, I use Etekcity’s smaller kitchen scale. It can be picked up on Amazon for $14 and it features the same maximum weight of 11-pounds. However, you won’t get the stainless steel bowl with purchase here, meaning you’ll have to supply that yourself.

Now that you’ve got that sorted, it’s time to consider the rest of your kitchen setup. Our home goods guide is constantly being updated with new deals, including Nespresso machines, pizza pan sets, Instant Pots, and much more.

More about Etekcity’s Food Scale:

  • Precise measurement: 11lb/5kg capacity with a division of 0. 1oz/1g. High precision strain gauge sensors that deliver trustworthy results every time; LCD display for clear readout in kg(g), lb. (Oz) and F
  • Multifunctional: includes temperature sensor and alarm timer in order to accomplish more tasks with less clutter on the kitchen counter
  • Sleek & sturdy: made with stainless steel for a long lifetime. Detachable bowl (2. 06QT) for easy mixing and pouring. Sophisticated and modern, fashioned to compliment your kitchen decor

