Instant Pot’s 6-Qt. Max Multi-Cooker with sous vide now down to $100 shipped ($50 off), more

Amazon is offering the 6-quart Instant Pot Max Multi-Cooker for $99.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the going rate at both Amazon and direct from Instant Pot as well as being the lowest price we have tracked since Black Friday season last year. Along with the large touchscreen display for selecting one of the many built-in cooking programs (pressure cook, sauté, slow cook, rice, and more), this model stands out from the rest of the line with built-in canning and sous vide options. That’s on top of the food-grade stainless steel housing and 13 safety features. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if the canning and sous vide features aren’t getting you excited, you’re likely better off with just about any other Instant Pot model. While the newer Duo Nova 6-quart model is currently listed at $100 as well, the previous-generation model with nearly all of the same features is yours for $79 shipped. Carrying stellar ratings from over 170,000 Amazon customers, this, like the rest of the models in today’s post, is among the best 1-pot meal solutions out there, supporting a wide range of recipes, food types, and more for the entire family.

Official Instant Pot multi-cooker accessories:

We have also spotted a few notable price drops on the official Instant Pot accessories including egg racks, the steel pot, steamer insert, and more. Whether you need a replacement or to expand your capabilities, these deals are worth a quick peek. Just be sure to check out out this highly-rated Oak & Bexley Cheat Sheet Magnet Set and Cookbook combo while it’s down at $7.34 Prime shipped (Reg. $14+).

Be sure to dive into our roundup of the most anticipated cookbooks of 2021, then head over to our home goods guide for the rest of today’s best kitchenware, personal care, and household essential offers. We have a new low on Bella’s Pro Series 2-Slice Touchscreen Toaster and some notable beard kit deals at Amazon, as well as Rivet’s Diamond-Cut Concrete Lamp and other models from $20.

More on the instant Pot Max:

Large touch screen makes programming seamless, you can set time, temperature, pressure level, delay start and Warm

Nutriboost technology works by creating a boiling motion during pressure cook to break down food, adding nutrition, flavor, and taste to soups and bone broth;

Altitude adjustment, eliminates the guesswork from your recipe conversion to provide a more precise cooking time;

Ul certified with 13 safety features, new automated venting and lid-lock and more. Accurate temperature control within +/- 1°C or 1. 8 °F allows for sous vide cooking

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!