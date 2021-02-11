Get started with Nespresso’s VertuoPlus Deluxe brewer + Aeroccino frother at $161, more

Bloomingdales is offering the Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Espresso Machine with Aeroccino Milk Frother for $160.95 with no-cost shipping for Loyallist members (free to join). For comparison, the same setup costs $230 at Amazon, and today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in the past few months. I love my Nespresso VertuoPlus and it’s how I enjoy coffee most mornings. The brewing process is super simple and is customized to each pod thanks to a unique barcode that tells the brewer what temperature and how long it should run. Plus, you’re getting the Aeroccino frother included here which will allow you to create lattes and cappuccinos at home. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more coffee maker deals up to 20% off.

More coffee deals:

More about the Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Brewer:

Nespresso VertuoPlus offers the latest innovation from Nespresso with an all new design and colors to complete the perfect single serve coffee or espresso cup experience. Designed for Nespresso capsules only.

Brew different single serve coffee cup sizes at the touch of a button depending on your coffee needs – Espresso (1.35 oz.), Double Espresso (2.7 oz.), Gran Lungo (5 oz.), Coffee (7.7 oz.) and Alto (14 oz.). Pour over ice to create your favorite iced coffee and iced latte drinks.

The Aeroccino 3 milk frother is included to create the perfect finish to your single serve coffee beverages such as cappuccino or latte.

