Cuisinart 4-Piece Mini Pizza Pan Set with lifetime warranty just $11 Prime shipped (Up to 50% off)

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart 4-Piece Mini Pizza Pan Set for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $22, today’s offer is as much as 50% off, within $1 of the all-time low, and the best we can find. This 4-piece set is great for making mini pizzas or flat breads in the oven and ships with a lifetime warranty. Made of “heavy-gauge steel” to provide even heating, they also sport a non-stick surface, a dishwasher-safe design, thick rolled edges to prevent warping, and measure out at 7-inches wide. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers. More details below.

All you’ll need now to complete your mini pizza setup is one of those handy pizza roller cutters or maybe even this Winco Premium Pizza Pan Gripper. Both of which can be had with the money you saved on today’s lead deal and carry solid 4+ star ratings on Amazon. Or just skip the cooking altogether or go score yourself some discounted Uber Eats and Domino’s Pizza gift cards.

But if you do fancy yourself a bit of a home chef, here are the most anticipated cookbooks of 2021, the Instant Pot Max Multi-Cooker with sous vide at $50 off, and Bella’s Pro Series 2-Slice Touchscreen Toaster at 50% off. Swing by our home goods guide for even more and don’t forget about this offer on Stanley’s Nesting Shot Glass Set for $18.50.

More on the Cuisinart 4-Piece Mini Pizza Pan Set:

Heavy-gauge steel construction provides even heating

Premium nonstick interior and exterior for easy release and cleanup

Pans are 7 inches wide

Thick rolled edges prevent warping

Pans are dishwasher safe for the ultimate cleaning convenience

Lifetime warranty

