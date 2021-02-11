Xfinity Mobile is offering both new and existing customers Apple’s latest iPhone SE 64GB for FREE with new activations or when you add a line. Normally retailing for $399 full-price or $16.66 per month, this promotion matches our last mention and is the best price available right now. Just keep in mind that the iPhone SE cost will be credited to your bill over 24 months and activation fees may apply.

Apple’s latest iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch Retina display that still includes a Touch ID home button at the bottom of the screen. This not only works without a mask but can sometimes just be simpler to use when compared to Face ID. You’ll find a glass back that supports Qi wireless charging and up to 40-hours of use on a single charge, depending on what you’re doing on the device. Plus, a 14MP camera around the back makes it super simple to capture stunning moments with family this spring.

Given how nice the iPhone SE looks, it’d be a shame to hide it away in a case that’s not transparent. This clear case, however, lets you see your brand-new device while still keeping it protected. Available for just $8 on Amazon, this is a great way to secure your new investment and keep it pristine for a long time to come.

Do you have another iPhone? Well, right now, nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases are on sale. The deals start from just $16 and vary depending on the device and case. I love Apple’s official cases, especially the leather ones. Given that they’re made from real leather, the case wears and patinas beautifully over time, making it an investment that keeps on giving.

iPhone SE features:

iPhone SE is the most powerful 4.7-inch iPhone ever.1 Featuring A13 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone, for incredible performance in apps, games, and photography. Portrait mode for studio-quality portraits and six lighting effects. Next-generation Smart HDR for incredible detail across highlights and shadows. Cinematic-quality 4K video. And all the advanced features of iOS. With long battery life2 and water resistance,3 it’s so much of the iPhone you love, in a not so big size.

