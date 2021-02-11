FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s latest iPad Air falls to Amazon all-time low at $540 (Save $59)

Update: Amazon has now dropped the price down to $539.99, beating our previous mention by $9.

Amazon is currently offering the 4th Generation Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB for $549 shipped in Sky Blue. Down from its $599 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks a new Amazon low. With a redesigned casing, Apple’s latest iPad Air packs a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge screen equipped with True Tone support. Everything is powered by a new A14 Bionic processor, with Touch ID making a return in the power button alongside USB-C charging and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. Get a closer look at all the features in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Use a portion of your savings to grab one of MoKo’s iPad Air cases and keep things protected. Available in a variety of colors, you’ll only have to spend $10 to pick up one of the well-reviewed cases at Amazon. Alongside just covering the back, there’s a folio cover that can even double as a stand. Plus, a 4.6/5 star rating from over 3,500 customers add some extra peace of mind into the mix, as well.

Then go hit up our Apple guide for even more markdowns. These ongoing Apple Watch Series 5 Nike+ deals are still live from $299, and are joined by Apple’s latest 27-inch 5K iMac at an Amazon low of $200 off, as well as 21-inch Retina 4K iMac models from $1,219.

iPad Air features:

With a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and True Tone for a more comfortable viewing experience.1 Powered by the new A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine for 4K video editing, music creation, and next-level games—all with ease. Featuring fast, easy, and secure Touch ID, advanced cameras, USB-C, and support for versatile accessories, including Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

