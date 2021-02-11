FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple AirPods Pro sees Amazon discount to $180, latest AirPods at $110

Save 28% From $110

Update 2/11 @ 1:55 PM: Amazon has now dropped the price to $179.98. Also available for Sam’s Club members.

Amazon currently offers the Apple AirPods Pro for $189.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Down from the $249 going rate, you’re saving 24% here with today’s offer beating our previous Amazon mention by $10 and marking one of the best discounts since the holiday season. AirPods Pro take everything you love about Apple’s standard true wireless earbuds and bring active noise cancelling into the mix alongside a redesigned case, IPX4 water-resistance, and up to 24-hours of playback. Even with rumors that a second-generation pair are on the way, today’s offer is a compelling time to take the high-end earbuds for a spin. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the second-generation AirPods on sale for $109.99 with the price dropping at checkout. Down from $159, today’s offer is $10 under our previous mention and marks the second-best we’ve seen to date. These are still a compelling option or those that don’t need active noise cancellation, delivering Hey Siri support, Apple’s H1 chip, and 24-hour battery life. Learn more about how these compare to the featured AirPods Pro in our coverage right here.

But if you’re in the market for a more workout-friendly offering, the New Beats Flex wireless earbuds are down to an Amazon low at $40 right now. That’s alongside everything else in our headphones guide, including certified refurbished price cut on Bose ANC Headphones 700 at $238

Apple AirPods Pro features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your iPhone or Apple Watch. And they’re ready to use right out of the case.

