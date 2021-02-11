FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Just $13 gets you two of AUKEY’s 20W USB-C chargers that Apple should have included

Reg. $20 $6.50 each

STSS (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of AUKEY Swift Lite 20W USB-C Power Delivery Chargers for $12.99 Prime shipped. Normally $20 for this 2-pack, they’re just $6.50 apiece and our last mention of a similar charger was $8 each. If you have one of the latest iPhone 12 models from Apple, then you know the struggle of only receiving a USB-C to Lightning cable in the box. Well, this 2-pack of chargers is the perfect add-on to your new device, as each provides 20W of power, which is enough for fast charging abilities with your iPhone. Plus, it can power your iPad, Samsung, or Google Pixel as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars and is a #1 new release at Amazon.

Now, when you consider that Apple’s official 20W USB-C charger costs $19 on Amazon right now, today’s deal gets considerably better given that each one is just $6.50. However, if you need to charge two devices at once, and leveraging 20W USB-C Power Delivery isn’t crucial, well, check out Aukey’s dual USB-A charger that provides 2.1A out of each port for just $8.

In need of USB-C, but only one? Well, the deal we tracked a few days ago on CHOETECH’s 20W USB-C charger is still live at just $8. Also, don’t forget that Apple’s brand-new MagSafe charger is down to its lowest price yet of just $34, making now a great time to pick one up.

More about AUKEY’s Swift Lite 20W Charger:

  • Compatible with Most Handheld Devices: All USB-C devices below 20W, including iPhone 12 to iPhone 8 Series, MagSafe Duo, Galaxy, iPad Pro, Switch, Airpod, Smartwatch, and more.
  • 20W USB C Fast Charging: Power Delivery 3.0 & Quick Charge 3.0 enables fast charging for most devices, such as charging an iPhone 12 from 0% to 59% in just 30 minutes.
  • Safe & Reliable: Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging.

