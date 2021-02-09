Apple’s new MagSafe Charger falls to its lowest price yet at $34

Amazon currently offers Apple’s new MagSafe Charger for $34 shipped. Also available for the same price at Adorama. Down from $39, today’s offer is only the second notable price cut we’ve seen on the recently-released iPhone 12 accessory, beats our previous mention by $2, and a new all-time low. If you picked up one of Apple’s latest handsets last fall or anytime since, the new MagSafe Charger from Apple is certainly worth bringing into your kit. Delivering a magnetic design that will snap onto the back of your iPhone 12, it provides up to 15W of power without having to plug in a cable. Head below for more.

Pair today’s discounted MagSafe charger with this elago MS2 Stand to create a more functional setup. If you plan on using Apple’s new magnetic charger at the nightstand or desk, this add-on accessory provides an angled design to rest your iPhone on and was made specifically to pair with the MagSafe charger. We found it to offer some HomePod mini vibes in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, which had us impressed with the stand’s $21 price tag.

Don’t forget that yesterday saw a pair of Apple’s other MagSafe accessories go on sale, as well. Right now, you can score the very first discounts on its Leather iPhone 12 Sleeve and Duo Charger from $119.50. But the be sure to swing by our smartphone accessories guide for even more iPhone essentials and the like.

Apple MagSafe Charger features:

MagSafe is a new ecosystem of accessories for easy attachment and faster wireless charging. With endless combinations, there is a mix to match any style. The MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.

