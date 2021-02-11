Kingdom Hearts has long been a fan-favorite of console players and is one of the few large titles that has never had a PC release…until now. The Kingdom Hearts series will become available on PC for the first time ever in 2021, being released on the epic Epic Games Store on March 30. What all is included with this release? Well, keep reading to find out more.

The entire Kingdom Hearts series launches on PC March 30

Essentially, all Kingdom Hearts games will become available on PC via the Epic Games Store on March 30. Epic announced that you’ll soon be able to play Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 and 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, Kingdom Hearts 3 (and Re Mind), as well as Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory. Some of those titles include multiple games underneath it, and Polygon has it broken down as such:

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix:

Kingdom Hearts Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:coded (HD remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue:

Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD

Kingdom Hearts 0.2: Birth by Sleep – A fragmentary passage

Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (movie)

Finally, PC gamers will be able to enjoy the unique stories told by Kingdom Hearts

Kingdom Hearts is quite a unique masterpiece, consisting of Square Enix, Disney, and Pixar characters. You’ll follow Sora and his companions, Donald Duck and Goofy, as they travel through worlds based on Disney classics.

Pricing and availability

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix will cost $49.99, while Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind, and Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory will cost $59.99 each. All games will be available on March 30 via the Epic Games Store.

9to5Toys’ take

It’s awesome to see games becoming more and more cross-platform as time goes on. Originally, Kingdom Hearts launched as a PlayStation title, but eventually Square Enix released it on Xbox and even Nintendo Switch. This latest announcement shows that game developers are realizing just how valuable each and every platform is, and how keeping things locked to a single marketplace (or even in the realm of console only or PC only) can block players from enjoying their favorite titles that they grew up with. Will you be diving into the Kingdom Hearts saga next month? I’m considering it, as I’ve been in the market for new story-driven games. Sound off below in the comments or over on Twitter @pcamp96.

