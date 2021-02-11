FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stylize your Apple Watch with this leather loop band at $8.50 (Save 33%)

-
Apple Watch
Reg. $13 $8.50

KYISGOS (98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is currently offers its Leather Loop Apple Watch Band for $8.66. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $13, today’s offer saves you 33%, matches our previous mention from over the holidays, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Ditch Apple’s official leather offering and save plenty of extra cash along the way by going with one of these bands. Available in various colors, these leather bands are compatible with every model of Apple Watch and elevate your style beyond a sport strap and the like. Over 9,200 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the featured deals aren’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

But then don’t forget that we’re still seeing upwards of $320 in savings on Apple Watch Series 5 models, which are down to some of the best prices to date. That’s alongside everything else in our Apple guide, including this morning’s collection of official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases that are currently on sale from $16.

Leather Loop Watch Band features:

KYISGOS watch band uses fashionable leather style design with stainless steel buckle, convenient and easy to interchange. The watch band adapter and buckle are Compatible with Apple Watch Series 6/5/4/3/2/1/SE All models. It can be men’s or women’s, comfortable touch feeling on your wrist, simple but attractive, look fantastic and giving a nice professional look on any occasion.

