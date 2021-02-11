Stylize your Apple Watch with this leather loop band at $8.50 (Save 33%)

KYISGOS (98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is currently offers its Leather Loop Apple Watch Band for $8.66. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $13, today’s offer saves you 33%, matches our previous mention from over the holidays, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Ditch Apple’s official leather offering and save plenty of extra cash along the way by going with one of these bands. Available in various colors, these leather bands are compatible with every model of Apple Watch and elevate your style beyond a sport strap and the like. Over 9,200 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Leather Loop Watch Band features:

KYISGOS watch band uses fashionable leather style design with stainless steel buckle, convenient and easy to interchange. The watch band adapter and buckle are Compatible with Apple Watch Series 6/5/4/3/2/1/SE All models. It can be men’s or women’s, comfortable touch feeling on your wrist, simple but attractive, look fantastic and giving a nice professional look on any occasion.

