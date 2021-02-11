It wasn’t until I was a teenager that I finally began to try out the PlayStation ecosystem. I grew up on NES and SNES consoles, and arguably Super Mario All-Stars was one of my favorite cartridges. Naturally, I was roped in by Ratchet & Clank on PlayStation 2, as it was a lighthearted game much like Mario. Fast-forward to today, and Sony has now released three updated consoles since PlayStation 2. Several new Ratchet & Clank games have also debuted since then, and Rift Apart will be the next. Today, Sony has opened pre-orders for the game and has also unveiled a release date. Continue reading to learn more.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart features stand-alone storyline

In mid-2020, Sony showed off Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart in its PlayStation 5 showcase. If you saw that, you may already have an idea of what the storyline is going to be. If not, suffice it to say that Dr. Nefarious back to no good. In this title he uses a device to gain access to alternate dimensions with the goal of finding a location where “he always wins.”

In this scenario Ratchet and Clank become separated. As you would expect, they do find each other, but the real twist is that a “new Lombax resistance fighter” also shows up. Insomniac Games claims that this game features a stand-alone storyline that works well for longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Pricing and availability

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will adopt a $69.99 price tag, joining the likes of Spider-man: Miles Morales and others. A release date is slated for June 11, 2021, and PlayStation Store pre-orders are up for grabs right now. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has yet to show up at Amazon, but keep your eyes peeled as that may be the best way to get your hands on a physical copy.

It's worth noting that this date could change depending on how well the next few months go over at Insomniac Games. Several big games were delayed last year, and many would argue that titles like Cyberpunk 2077 were released sooner than they should have been.

9to5Toys’ Take

I have yet to adopt a PlayStation 5. If that does happen, you had better believe that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will quickly become a part of my game collection. I’ve enjoyed many of the games enough to play them more than once, signaling that a new game could be well worth the investment.

