FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

SanDisk’s Ixpand 10W Qi Charger Sync automatically backs up your iPhone from $85

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSanDisk
From $65

Amazon is currently discounting SanDisk’s Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync lineup starting at $84.99 shipped for the 64GB model. Normally fetching $100, you’re saving 15% with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the second-best price to date. Delivering a 2-in-1 solution to refueling and backing up your device, this accessory provides 10W charging speeds alongside integrated storage. Once your iPhone or Android handset is rested on the charger, it’ll backup each night automatically for added peace of mind. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Also on sale, you can score the 128GB and 256GB versions of the Ixpand Wireless Charger at $109.99 and $169.99 price points respectively. You’re pocketing the same 15% in savings as the lead deal, as well as locking in the second-best prices to date on the higher-capacity models. Other than having up to four times the storage, these deliver the same automatic backup and charging features as noted above.

This morning also saw the SanDisk Extreme 1TB Portable USB-C NVMe SSD go on sale at $150 for those who don’t need the added charging features. But if it’s upgrading the capacity on your DSLR or Switch, we’re still tracking some notable price cuts on SanDisk 1TB microSD cards from $180.

SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync features:

More than just a charger, the 10W Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync supports fast wireless charging for Qi-compatible iPhone, Samsung and other smartphones while automatically backing up full resolution photos and videos. Delivers up to 10W of power. It’s simple. Get a fast, full charge anytime you need it, then easily free up space on your phone, knowing your content is backed up right on the charger.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

SanDisk

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon will ship Zinus’ Benton Loveseat to your d...
A solar design and numpad headline Logitech’s Wir...
Aukey Dash Cam with Sony sensor, motion detection, more...
eufy’s Touchscreen Smart Lock falls to new low of...
Reclaim USB-A, HDMI, SD, and more with Sabrent’s ...
Smartphone Accessories: 90-Degree Lightning Cable 2-Pac...
Rid your phone of germs with these PhoneSoap UV cleaner...
Save up to 38% on Sony Bluetooth earbuds: XM3 ANC $178,...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10W Qi Car Mount $24 (Save 20%), more

From $6 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH 20W USB-C PD Charger $8 (Save 47%), more

From $7 Learn More
28% off

iOttie iPhone and Android Qi car mounts, more on sale from $18 (Save up to 28%)

From $18 Learn More
Shop now

Anker’s latest sale discounts HomeKit cameras, 3-in-1 Qi chargers, more from $16

From $16 Learn More
Reg. $375

Amazon will ship Zinus’ Benton Loveseat to your door for $299 (Reg. $375)

$299 Learn More
50% off

Bella’s Pro Series 2-Slice Touchscreen Toaster hits all-time low at $25 (Reg. $50)

$25 Learn More
Reg. $55

A solar design and numpad headline Logitech’s Wireless Mac Keyboard at $44.50 (Reg. $55)

$44.50 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: February 11, 2021 – Save on official iPhone 11 cases, Pixel 3a XL, more

Listen now