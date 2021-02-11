SanDisk’s Ixpand 10W Qi Charger Sync automatically backs up your iPhone from $85

Amazon is currently discounting SanDisk’s Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync lineup starting at $84.99 shipped for the 64GB model. Normally fetching $100, you’re saving 15% with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the second-best price to date. Delivering a 2-in-1 solution to refueling and backing up your device, this accessory provides 10W charging speeds alongside integrated storage. Once your iPhone or Android handset is rested on the charger, it’ll backup each night automatically for added peace of mind. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Also on sale, you can score the 128GB and 256GB versions of the Ixpand Wireless Charger at $109.99 and $169.99 price points respectively. You’re pocketing the same 15% in savings as the lead deal, as well as locking in the second-best prices to date on the higher-capacity models. Other than having up to four times the storage, these deliver the same automatic backup and charging features as noted above.

This morning also saw the SanDisk Extreme 1TB Portable USB-C NVMe SSD go on sale at $150 for those who don’t need the added charging features. But if it’s upgrading the capacity on your DSLR or Switch, we’re still tracking some notable price cuts on SanDisk 1TB microSD cards from $180.

SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync features:

More than just a charger, the 10W Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync supports fast wireless charging for Qi-compatible iPhone, Samsung and other smartphones while automatically backing up full resolution photos and videos. Delivers up to 10W of power. It’s simple. Get a fast, full charge anytime you need it, then easily free up space on your phone, knowing your content is backed up right on the charger.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!