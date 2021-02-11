Scoop up a speedy SanDisk Extreme 1TB Portable USB-C NVMe SSD today for $150

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk Extreme 1TB External USB Type-C (NVMe) Portable Solid-State Drive for $149.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Originally $240, like it still regularly fetches at Best Buy, it has trended between $160 and $170 or so lately with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. This is the new generation SanDisk Extreme USB-C SSD with up to 1050MB/s read/write speeds that is ideal for content creators, backups, and just about anything else. Features include 2-meter drop protection, IP55 water- and dust-resistance, a carabiner loop, and 256‐bit AES hardware encryption, along with “a durable silicon shell.” It ships with a 5-year limited manufacturer warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 33,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

For comparison’s sake, today’s offer is just $10 more than the previous-generation model, which is about half as fast. A more affordable option, however, would be something like this Samsung T5 1TB Portable SSD at $120 shipped and with solid 4+ star ratings. Or, you can check out this RAVPower 1TB Portable External SSD, which drops to $115 with the on-page coupon. Neither of these models can reach read/write speeds like today’s featured deal, but if you don’t need the fastest possible transfers, they will likely more than suffice.

Just be sure to check out these ongoing offers on Samsung USB-C SSDs with deals starting from just $100. Then browse through some of the latest releases like the expanded Kingston SSD lineup, the WD 4TB portable SSDs, and the Amazon Sync Module 2 with up to 256GB of free local Blink cam storage.

More on the SanDisk Extreme 1TB USB-C (NVMe) SSD:

Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.

Up to 2 meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance (3) mean this tough drive can take a beating

Travel worry-free with a 5-year limited manufacturer warranty (1) and a durable silicon shell that offers a premium feel and added protection to the drive’s exterior

