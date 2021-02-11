FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Scoop up a speedy SanDisk Extreme 1TB Portable USB-C NVMe SSD today for $150

-
AmazonExternal Hard DrivesSanDisk
Reg. $170+ $150

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk Extreme 1TB External USB Type-C (NVMe) Portable Solid-State Drive for $149.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Originally $240, like it still regularly fetches at Best Buy, it has trended between $160 and $170 or so lately with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. This is the new generation SanDisk Extreme USB-C SSD with up to 1050MB/s read/write speeds that is ideal for content creators, backups, and just about anything else. Features include 2-meter drop protection, IP55 water- and dust-resistance, a carabiner loop, and 256‐bit AES hardware encryption, along with “a durable silicon shell.” It ships with a 5-year limited manufacturer warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 33,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

For comparison’s sake, today’s offer is just $10 more than the previous-generation model, which is about half as fast. A more affordable option, however, would be something like this Samsung T5 1TB Portable SSD at $120 shipped and with solid 4+ star ratings. Or, you can check out this RAVPower 1TB Portable External SSD, which drops to $115 with the on-page coupon. Neither of these models can reach read/write speeds like today’s featured deal, but if you don’t need the fastest possible transfers, they will likely more than suffice. 

Just be sure to check out these ongoing offers on Samsung USB-C SSDs with deals starting from just $100. Then browse through some of the latest releases like the expanded Kingston SSD lineup, the WD 4TB portable SSDs, and the Amazon Sync Module 2 with up to 256GB of free local Blink cam storage. 

More on the SanDisk Extreme 1TB USB-C (NVMe) SSD:

  • Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.
  • Up to 2 meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance (3) mean this tough drive can take a beating
  • Travel worry-free with a 5-year limited manufacturer warranty (1) and a durable silicon shell that offers a premium feel and added protection to the drive’s exterior

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

External Hard Drives

These high-capacity data storage devices are typically used for full-system (Time Machine) backups and to quickly share large digital media files. The most common external…

SanDisk

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Stylize your Apple Watch with this leather loop band at...
Amazon 1-day shaving sale from $7.50: Beard care kits, ...
Apple’s latest iPad Air falls to Amazon all-time ...
Take your business next level: Square iOS/Android POS s...
Save up to $200 on LG UltraWides, UltraGear gaming moni...
Google Pixel 3a XL falls to one of its best prices yet ...
Nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max ...
Review: Drop Panda Boom Mic turns audiophile Bluetooth ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 26%

Save up to 26% on Samsung USB-C SSDs: T7 Touch 1TB $170, more from $100

From $100 Learn More
Save 32%

Save up to 32% on SanDisk 1TB microSDXC cards starting at $180

From $180 Learn More
Reg. $13

Stylize your Apple Watch with this leather loop band at $8.50 (Save 33%)

$8.50 Learn More
30% off

Amazon 1-day shaving sale from $7.50: Beard care kits, Venus refills, more up to 30% off

From $7.50 Learn More
Reg. $599

Apple’s latest iPad Air falls to Amazon all-time low at $540 (Save $59)

$540 Learn More
33% off

Take your business next level: Square iOS/Android POS systems from $8 (33% off)

From $8 Learn More
Save $200

Save up to $200 on LG UltraWides, UltraGear gaming monitors, more from $247

From $247 Learn More
Reg. $479

Google Pixel 3a XL falls to one of its best prices yet at $239

$239 Learn More