Bring the BBQ indoors for just $30 with this stainless steel grill (Today only, Reg. $50)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Bella Pro Series Indoor Smokeless Grill for $29.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $50, today’s offer is $20 or 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. If you’re looking for a no-frills solution that won’t break the bank to bring the BBQ indoors, this is it. The 12- by 16-inch non-stick cooking surface plates are removable to get thrown in the dishwasher for easy clean-ups, and are ideal for cooking “burgers, steaks, skewers, and more without smoke of an outdoor barbecue.” Other features include cool-touch handles, a cooling drop tray to minimize smoke, and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Today’s offer is among the most affordable indoor grills out there. The next closest options fall to the usually rock-bottom Elite Gourmet model at $37 and the Ovente Electric Cooking Grill at just over $35. For something even more affordable, this $18 George Forman plate grill might do the trick. Its cooking surface isn’t quite as large, but it does carry 4+ star ratings from an impressive 8,100+ Amazon customers.

More on the Bella Pro Series Indoor Smokeless Grill:

Whip up your barbecue favorites indoors with this large stainless steel BELLA Pro Series smokeless grill. The cooling drip pan captures oil to provide healthier food and prevent smoke, while the cool-touch handles help keep hands burn-free. This BELLA Pro Series smokeless grill uses a 1500W heating system that speeds up preheating time.

