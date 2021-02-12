FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

All the best holiday iOS app deals: Stardew Valley, Bloons, NBA 2K20, Affinity Photo, more

As we head into the President’s Day and Valentine’s Day weekend, we have a giant list of top-tier holiday iOS app deals to roundup. This week has seen plenty of big-time price drops on some of the App Store’s best titles including Stardew Valley (that just received a massive update on console), Samorost 3, Bloons TD 6, Pascal’s Wager, NBA 2K20, the brilliant Affinity imagine manipulation apps, and it just keeps going from there. Head below the fold for handy list of all of this weekend’s best holiday iOS app deals. 

While much of the best holiday iOS app deals found below already appeared in our daily roundups throughout this past week, they have all been organized into one place for your convenience. While some of these offers might span into next week, there’s also a good chance some of them won’t. So be sure to jump in now while the price is right.

iOS games:

iOS Universal: Stardew Valley: $4 (Reg. up to $8)

iOS Universal: Samorost 3: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bloons TD 6: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Florence: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Exception;: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Isoland 2: Ashes of Time: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pascal’s Wager: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Siege of Dragonspear: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Severed: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: NBA 2K20: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2021 Mobile: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Homo Machina: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Steam: Rails to Riches: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines – RTS Offline: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Summer Catchers: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Portal: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Inner World 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Inner World: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Harvest Moon: Light of Hope: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS game freebies:

iOS Universal: Hoopa City 2: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Jungle Book: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Snow White: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS apps:

iPad: Affinity Photo: $10 (Reg. $20)

iPhone: Affinity Designer: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Affinity Photo: $25 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Affinity Designer: $25 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Affinity Publisher: $25 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Pixel Weather – Forecast: $4 (Reg. $5)

After you have browsed through all of the best holiday iOS app deals, be sure to dive into our Apple guide for all fo this weekend’s holiday price drops on MacBooks, Apple Watch, Powerbeats Pro, AirPods, and much more. And remember, Best Buy has a particularly notable and wide-ranging President’s Day sale live right now with huge deals on HomePod, 4K OLED TVs, and much more

