Enjoy 50% off annual plans of CBS All Access for new or returning customers from $30

CBS All Access is offering 50% off its annual plans from $29.99 with the code PARAMOUNTPLUS at checkout. This offer is valid for new, returning, and existing customers. Today’s deal will save you up to $50 when compared to non-discounted annual plans. Out of all streaming services, CBS All Access is likely my favorite just because many of my must-watch shows are available on CBS. If you’ve not caught up on the latest Bull or S.E.A.L. Team episodes, now’s the time. Plus, you can stream NCIS, FBI, Star Trek, and much more here 24/7 on your smart TV platform of choice. CBS All Access also works on iPad, iPhone, and even from your desktop, ensuring that you can access your subscription from any device. Learn more about CBS All Access here.

Of course, if you’ve yet to pick up a quality streaming media player, well, we’ve got you covered. Right now we’re tracking the Roku Express HD at $25 and the higher-end TiVo Stream 4K at $38. While the Roku only streams HD, the TiVo is capable of 4K HDR playback and leverage Android TV and Google Assistant for the interface and operating system.

Ready to upgrade your home theater even further? Right now, Hisense’s 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Android TV is on sale for $630 at Best Buy. This will let you upgrade to a larger display if you’re rocking something smaller than 75-inches. Plus, it negates the need for a streaming media player outlined above as it delivers Android TV built-in.

Ready. Set. Binge! We’ve made it easier than ever to access the shows you love from America’s #1 network – live and on demand! Catch up on fan favorites like NCIS, The Young and the Restless and Madam Secretary, stream exciting new comedies & dramas or discover something you’ve never seen before!

