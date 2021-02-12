Roku’s Express HD streaming media player upgrades your TV for $25

Amazon offers the Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $30, today’s offer amounts to the third-best discount to date, comes within $1 of the holiday mention, and is the lowest we’ve seen since December. Perfect for bringing smart functionality to the guest room, den, or office TV, Roku Express HD delivers all of the usual perks the brand’s lineup of streaming devices are known for. Alongside access to popular services from Netflix and Hulu to Apple TV+ and Disney+, there’s 1080p playback, Dolby Atmos HDMI passthrough, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 85,900 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

When it comes to outfitting your TV with a new streaming media player, the featured Roku offering is about as affordable as it gets right now. The comparable Fire TV Stick Lite will set you back $30 at Amazon right now and lacks some of the wider smart home integrations found on the Express HD. Though there is an even better 4.7/5 star rating from over 98,000 customers on this one.

But if your setup demands 4K, we’re still tracking a 22% price cut on the Android TV-powered TiVo Stream media player at $38. Then go hit up our home theater guide for more discounts, like today’s Hisense 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Android TV at $370 off. But odds are your seating could use a bit of a refresh too, which makes the deal we just spotted on Amazon’s Rivet Mid-Century Modern Accent Chair worth a closer look.

Roku Express HD features:

Get access to a rich variety of entertainment choices with this Roku Express HD streaming media player. The downloadable app enables remote access and control from your Android and iOS devices, while the intuitive on-screen navigation offers a smooth watching experience. This Roku Express HD streaming media player includes a high-speed HDMI cable for simple installation.

