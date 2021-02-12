FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Hisense 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Android TV now up to $370 off + more from $120

-
$370 off $630

Best Buy is now offering the Hisense 75-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $649.99 $629.99 shipped. Regularly up to $1,000 at Best Buy and currently on sale for $700 at Amazon, today’s offer is up to $370 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This is a notable way to put a giant 4K UHD 75-inch display in the living room or man cave at major discount. Alongside Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, this is an Android TV with direct access to thousands of apps and streaming services as well as built-in Google Assistant via the included voice remote. It carries three HDMI inputs, a pair of USB jacks, digital optical audio options,  an ethernet port, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more. 

More Smart TV deals:

We are also still tracking a number of VIZIO deals with AirPlay 2 alongside some home theater gear from $70 right here. But if it’s your audio setup that needs an upgrade, dive into the latest Sonos refurbished sale for deals from $99 and head over to our home theater guide for even more including Insignia’s 70-inch 4K Fire TV

More on the Hisense 75-inch 4K UHD TV:

Entertain with the whole family with this Hisense 75-inch 4K UHD television. Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 combined with DTS Virtual: X technology deliver a theater-quality experience, while access to Android apps and games expands your entertainment options. Bluetooth technology on this Hisense 75-inch 4K UHD television lets you pair with compatible devices to share photographs and downloaded content.

