HP’s 14-inch 2-in-1 X360 Chromebooks are now up to $100 off starting at $299

$100 off From $299

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the HP 14-inch Chromebook X360 Intel Celeron 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $299 shipped. Usually fetching $399, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount, beats our previous mention by $20, and matches the all-time low. Delivering a 2-in-1 design, this HP Chromebook packs a 14-inch touchscreen display that’s backed by an aluminum housing. All-day battery life ensures it’s ready to accompany you to class or just handle web browsing without needing to be tethered to the outlet. A pair of USB-C ports are joined by a USB 3.0 slot and microSD card reader for expanding the included 32GB of storage. Over 1,800 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale is the Intel Pentium version of HP’s 2-in-1 Chromebook X360, which you’ll find at Best Buy’s official eBay storefront for $339. Down from $419 you’re saving $80 here with today’s offer marking the best we’ve seen in several months and matching our previous mention. Sporting a nearly identical build to the lead deal, this model sports a higher-end processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 285 customers.

Our Chromebook guide has quite a few other ways to get in the Chrome OS game today if neither of the HP offerings are quite going to cut it. These ongoing Lenovo touchscreen Chromebook deals are still alive and well with prices starting at $229, but there’s also an even more affordable Acer model at $200 available, as well.

HP 14-inch Chromebook X360 features:

The performance you’ll applaud. The entertainment you’ll love: versatile Chromebook packed with performance features you want and long battery life so you can play, chat and create longer. Thin and light with four versatile modes: easily convert from laptop mode to tablet, stand or tent mode for notetaking, drawing and other daily activities that feel as natural as pen on paper. Google play store: the millions of Android apps you know and love on your phone and tablet can now run on your chrome device without compromising their speed, simplicity or security.

