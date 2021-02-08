Save up to $60 on Lenovo touchscreen Chromebooks starting at $229

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Lenovo S345 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook for $269 shipped. Down from its $329 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $60 price cut and marks the best discounts to date. Lenovo’s 14-inch Chromebook delivers a 1080p touchscreen display alongside all-day battery life and a compact design. On top of a pair of USB-C and USB 3.0 ports, there’s a microSD card slot for expanding the built-in 32GB of memory. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 175 customers. Head below for more.

For something a bit more affordable, we’re also tracking the Lenovo 11-inch Chromebook Flex for $229 at the official Best Buy eBay store. Down from $279, you’ll save $50 here with the price coming within $10 of the all-time low. This touchscreen Chromebook packs 2-in-1 functionality as compared to the lead deal, delivering a 360-degree hinge that lets you convert it from a usual notebook into a tablet form-factor. There’s also 32GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, alongside a 4.6/5 star rating to complete the package.

Not to mention, Lenovo’s 10-inch Chromebook Duet is still down to an Amazon low at $240, alongside all of the other price cuts in our Chromebook guide right here. But if going with a tablet will do the trick instead, today also saw a selection of Samsung Galaxy Tab offers at up to $150 off.

Lenovo S345 14-inch Chromebook features:

Lenovo S345-14AST Chromebook: Complete daily computing tasks with this Lenovo Chromebook. The AMD processor offers performance for executing tasks quickly, and the 4GB of RAM let you run several applications seamlessly. This Lenovo Chromebook has a 32GB eMMC SSD for swift data access and start-up times, while the AMD Radeon R5 graphics deliver crisp visuals on the 14-inch Full HD display.

