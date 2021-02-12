Save 30% on Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Display 7, now on sale for $70

B&H is currently offering the Lenovo Smart Display 7 for $69.99 shipped. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer is good for a 30% price cut, beats our previous mention by $10, and is one of the best we’ve tracked in several months. Lenovo’s Smart Display brings Google Assistant to a 7-inch screen complete with the ability to control your smart home and more. It’s a fantastic option to accompany you in the kitchen as a sous-chef or elsewhere in your home for pulling up smart camera feeds, watching videos, and everything else Assistant excels at. Over 1,500 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below the fold for more.

Bring Assistant to the nightstand and save even more with the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential at $25. This smart home accessory won’t play videos like you’ll find on the featured deal, but it does pack an LED display for showcasing the time and doubling as a nightstand companion.

If you’d prefer to forgo the screen, this morning saw a pair of Google’s recent Nest Audio speakers go on sale at $170. That’s alongside all of the other ways to grow your Google smart home including its Nest Hello Video Doorbell for $179 and this ongoing Nest Learning Thermostat discount at $219.

Lenovo Smart Display 7 features:

Enjoy all the functionality of the Google Assistant and a 7″ touchscreen with the blizzard white Lenovo 7″ Smart Display. It is equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity to browse online content, control your compatible smart home devices, and connect with other local Google Assistant-equipped devices. You can make and receive video calls with its built-in, front-facing 2MP camera and the onboard dual-microphone array.

