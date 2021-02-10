Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell expands your Assistant setup at $179 (Save $50)

Adorama currently offers the Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell for $179 shipped. Also available at BuyDig, as well as for $1 more at B&H and Best Buy. Down from its $229 going rate, you’re saving $50 here with today’s offer coming within cents of our previous mention from over the holidays and marks the best since. Nest’s video doorbell integrates with your Google smart home and keeps and eye on your porch with the help of Assistant. It touts intelligent motion and person alerts, which makes it a versatile option for seeing who’s at the door, if a package was delivered on time, and just keeping tabs on the activity outside your home. Nearly 4,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the Arlo Video Doorbell at $130 instead. This option trades the deep Google Assistant support for integration with the greater Arlo security ecosystem, which now includes HomeKit compact. It’ll still monitor for package deliveries and more, but without the enhanced motion detection and the like.

Yesterday saw a pair of Anker’s eufy smart video doorbells go on sale from $88, but you’ll find even more ways to grow a Siri, Alexa, or Assistant-enabled setup in our smart home guide. That includes several other smart home security offerings, like a selection of Arlo cameras from $100 and this notable price cut on Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat at $219.

Nest Hello Video Doorbell features:

With the Nest Hello wired video doorbell, you’ll never miss a visitor or a delivery. You’ll get an alert when someone’s at your door, even if they don’t ring. And with a Nest Aware subscription, you can get an alert when it spots a package on your doorstep. Nest Hello streams live 24/7, so you can check your front door anytime.

