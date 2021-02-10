FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Car and Driver magazine is down to $3/yr. today with free delivery (Reg. $30+)

DiscountMags is now offering 4-years of Car and Driver magazine for just $12 with free delivery every month. Simply use code 48279 at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly as much as $20 per year at Amazon, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find by a long shot. Scoring a 4-year subscription at Amazon’s current sale price would run you $30, and that’s with the auto-renewal you won’t have to deal with from DiscountMags. Along free shipping, today’s featured offer comes with no sales tax and you can send the subscription to any address you would like with a gift note or not. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

This one provides “thorough evaluations and road tests across all segments of vehicles” alongside technology updpates, motorsports, and new gear, making it a particularly ideal option for vehicle enthusiasts. It also contains large full-color imagery as well as “articles on basic maintenance, issues relating to newer models,” and much more. You can get additional details right here

One of the more common features found in Car and Driver Magazine is the road test segment, which sends vehicles onto a test course. Drivers rate the vehicles based on performance in a series of different conditions, including driving in rain, on asphalt, and on the open road. The writers also review a variety of newer cars, providing in-depth descriptions of the interior, body, and other factors you need to know. The magazine even has exclusive deals with some manufacturers, giving the writers the chance to share news and information that others magazines cannot.

