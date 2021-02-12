Score two sets of Monoprice True Wireless Workout Earphones for just $12.50 each (40% off)

Monoprice is now offering two sets of its True Wireless Earphones for just $25 shipped. Simply add two sets to your cart and apply code 25DEAL at checkout. Regularly $40, today’s offer is around 40% off and the lowest we can find. This essentially puts each set down at just $12.50, which is easily one of the lowest prices around for a wireless earphone and charging case combo from a trusted brand. If you’re looking for a set (or two) of no-frills wireless earphones for workouts or casual listening, today’s offer is certainly worth a look. Features include Bluetooth 5.0, IPX5 water resistance, and a portable charging case that brings the wireless playback time up to 20-hours. You’ll also receive three ear tip sizes in the package. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

A quick browse through Amazon will show just how low of a price today’s lead deal really is. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more affordable set from a trusted brand. Even this rock-bottom Mpow set sells for $23, or slightly less than the price of two Monoprice sets. Don’t expect the audio quality to be groundbreaking on a $12+ set of wireless earbuds, but for quick workout audio and the like, the Monoprice sets could be ideal.

But you’re looking to take it up a notch (or two) there are some great deals floating around on higher-end models. Just this morning we spotted the Powerbeats Pro at an Amazon low of $150 and we are still tracking plenty of notable AirPods offers starting from $110 right there. Swing by our headphones guide for even more.

More on the Monoprice TrueWireless Earphones:

The Monoprice TrueWireless Earphones are the perfect way to experience your music collection without the hassle of wires. Get powerful sound from a small but mighty 6mm driver that’s housed in a comfortable, ergonomically designed earphone. The latest Bluetooth® technology ensures a strong connection from up to 30 feet for skip free enjoyment of your favorite music. The Monoprice TrueWireless Earphones offer complete freedom from wires and are perfect for people that want great sound in the office, at home, or on the go.

