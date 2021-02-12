Powerbeats Pro deliver Apple’s H1 chip at an Amazon low of $150

Amazon currently offers the Apple Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds for $149.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at Best Buy. Usually fetching upwards of $249, other styles go for $200 right now at Amazon with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10 and matching the Amazon all-time low. Centered around an entirely wireless design, Powerbeats Pro rock up to 24-hours of playback and a workout-ready form-factor. Thanks to Apple’s H1 chip, you’ll be able to enjoy features like Hey Siri, quick pairing, longer range, and more. Over 44,000 customers at Amazon has left a 4.6/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below for all of our top picks from the sale.

If you’re still smitten with the exercise focus on the featured pair of earbuds but would also like to save some extra cash, the New Beats Flex Earbuds are certainly worth a look instead. Right now, you’ll pay $40 at Amazon with these workout companions delivering a corded design that yields up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge, sweat-resistance, and a 4.5/5 star rating from over 5,200 customers.

Don’t forget that you can still score AirPods Pro at one of the best prices to date of $180. But then be sure to swing by our headphones guide for even more discounts, including offers on the popular Sony XM3 AND Earbuds at $178, a certified refurbished pair of Bose Headphones 700 for $224, and more.

Totally wireless Powerbeats Pro earphones are built to revolutionize your workouts. With zero wires to hold you back, the adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks are customizable for extended comfort and stability. A reinforced design for sweat and water resistance lets you take it to the next level. Each earbud has full volume and track controls and up to 9 hours of listening time to fuel your training with powerful, balanced sound.

