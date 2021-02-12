FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

A curved, nesting design headlines Walker Edison’s Side Table Set: $76.50 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Curved Nesting Side Table Set for $76.65 shipped. That’s over $23 off the typical rate there and comes within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. If your setup doesn’t need two side tables out at all times, this set is worth a look. The set bundles two tables, one of which is slightly smaller and able to nest inside of the larger one when it’s not in use. These feature a sturdy wood and metal build that’s ready to support up to 50-pounds of weight apiece. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If the deal above isn’t for you, consider two Furinno Simplistic End Tables instead at $38. While arguably not as premium as the side tables above, these embrace a much more compact design that spans 15.6- by 19.6- by 15.6-inches. Well over 20,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.3/5 star rating.

And for those of you who are on the hunt for new seating, we’ve got a couple of notable deals worth peeking at. Amazon’s Rivet Accent Chair is down to $308, a discount that takes over $91 off what you’d typically have to spend. You can also find Zinus’ Benton Loveseat at $299.

Walker Edison Curved Nesting Side Table Set features:

  • Dimensions: Large Table: 22″ H x 18″ L x 18″ W – Small table: 21″ H x 16″ L x 16″ W
  • Made of metal and tempered glass
  • Including two side tables to use together or apart
  • Ideal in your living room beside your couch or as a nightstand in your bedroom
  • Supports up to 50 lbs

