Yamaha's 7.2-Ch. 4K AV receiver has AirPlay 2 at one of the best prices we've seen, now $170 off

-
AmazonHome TheaterYamaha
$170 off $430

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Yamaha 4K AirPlay 2-enabled 7.2-Channel AV Receiver (RX-V685) for $429.99 shipped. With a going rate of $600, today’s discount marks the third-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. The real star of the show here is AirPlay 2 compatibility. With it, you’ll be able to ditch the Apple TV if you plan to watch movies from iTunes or listen to tunes through Apple Music. Not an Apple user? Well, don’t fret, as Spotify, Pandora, SiriusXM, Tidal, Qobuz, and other services are also supported. Plus, this A/V receiver supports 4K Dolby Vision passthrough, offering you the highest quality possible in your home theater. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re just wanting to add an AirPlay 2-enabled media streamer to your home theater, cut costs by over 50% when you go with an Apple TV 4K at $179 shipped. This is my personal favorite when it comes to streaming Netflix, Hulu, and the like. The interface is super simple to navigate, plus it functions as a HomeKit hub, allowing you to command your smart devices while away from the house. However, you could instead opt for the Roku Express HD at $25 or TiVo Stream 4K for $38 if you’re not in the Apple ecosystem, or for those who just want a low-cost option.

Ready to give the rest of your home theater an upgrade? Well, Hisense’s 75-inch 4K Smart UHDTV packs Android TV built-in, negating the need of a secondary streaming media player. Right now, we’re tracking a deal that drops it to $630, which is $370 below its normal going rate.

Yamaha AirPlay 2 A/V Receiver features:

  • Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, Spotify connect and music cast multi-room
  • Spotify, Apple Music via airplay 2, Pandora, Sirius internet radio, Tidal, Deezer, Napster, Qobuz and more
  • 4K Ultra HD, HDR10, Dolby vision, hybrid log-gamma and BT. 2020. Hdmi (5-in/2-out) with HDCP 2. 3 and eARC

