Google’s Nest Wifi Router with Point system drops to $209 (Save 23%)

BuyDig’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Google Nest Wifi Router with Point System for $209 shipped at checkout. Usually fetching $269, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount, comes within $10 of our previous mention, and is the best we’ve seen in over two months. Google’s Nest Wifi system provides up to 4,400-square feet of 802.11ac coverage to your space with 2.2Gb/s speeds in tow. And alongside handling all of your home’s Wi-Fi connectivity, the included main router doubles as an Assistant speaker. To complete the package, you’ll also find four Gigabit Ethernet ports on the system. Over 3,700 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Those who can get away with only 2,200-square feet of coverage can make out for less by going with a Google Nest Wi-Fi package that only includes a single router at $169. You’ll still be able to take advantage of the built-in Assistant capabilities, but without the increased range noted above. But for smaller homes or those looking to build out their setup over time, this is a notable alternative.

Don’t forget that you can still score eero’s latest Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems on sale as well, with prices on various routers and packages starting at $71. That’s alongside everything else in our networking guide today, including the new all-time lows on TP-Link’s latest Deco mesh Wi-Fi 6 systems from $210.

Google Nest Wifi Router with Point features:

Nest Wifi is a scalable and flexible Wi-Fi system These Nest Wifi devices work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room – with coverage up to 4400 square feet. One Wi-Fi router plugs into your internet provider’s modem to create your Wi-Fi network The other extends the wireless network and keeps your connection fast to devices in every room. For more coverage, add Nest Wifi routers or points to your system.

