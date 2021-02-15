Home Depot’s latest sale takes up to 40% off combo kits from DEWALT, RYOBI, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 40% off select combo kits from brands like DEWALT, RYOBI, and more. Shipping is free across the board and no-cost curbside pickup is also available. Amongst all of the deals, our top pick is the DEWALT ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Cordless Kit at $179. Down from its $299 going rate, today’s offer is $20 below our previous mention, amounts 40% in savings, and marks one of the best prices we’ve seen to date.

This combo kit includes the ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX compact drill driver alongside a reciprocating saw for tackling various projects this spring. A pair of batteries can be interchanged between both tools and the greater DEWALT 20V ecosystem, and a carrying bag rounds out the package. Over 3,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Update 2/15 @ 12:44 PM: TK-Stores (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TACKLIFE 3- by 18-inch Belt Sander for $30.67 shipped with the code 458F6MZ2 at checkout. Down nearly $20 from its going rate of $50, today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Then be sure to hit up the entire sale today at Home Depot for even more price cuts. With up to 40% in savings to be had, now is the perfect time to refresh your weekend warrior kit before your list of home improvement projects gets too out of hand. And with discounts from DEWALT, RYOBI, RIDGID, and more, there are plenty of ways to save even if the featured bundle isn’t quite going to work.

You’ll find plenty of other ways to spruce up your space in our home goods guide. This discount we spotted on Honeywell’s TurboForce Fan/Heater will keep your house comfortable all year and is down to $55. But if it’s getting out of bed more naturally each morning, the Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light is now on sale for $80.

DEWALT ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Kit features:

This 20-Volt MAX Compact Brushless Drill/Driver kit includes two 20-Volt MAX Lithium Ion Batteries, a charger and a carrying bag. At only 6.3 in. front to back, this drill features a high performance brushless motor that delivers 340 unit watts outs (UWO) and LED light to provide optimum illumination in dark spaces as you work. For increased comfort, the handle features an ergonomic design for balance and easier tool control along with a removable belt hook. Backed by a DEWALT 3-year limited warranty so you can buy with confidence.

