iPhone XR falls to $330 in certified refurbished condition

Woot is currently offering the certified refurbished iPhone XR 64GB in various colors for $329.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Having originally retailed for $749, today’s offer is $20 under our previous mention and marking one of the best prices to date on the handset.

Centered around a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, iPhone XR delivers a water-resistant build alongside Face ID on the front and a 12MP camera around back. Its powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic chip that pairs with the Neural Engine for taking portrait photos and more. Check out our previous review coverage for more details on this affordable iPhone. A 90-day warranty rounds out the package here.

iPhone XR makes a great device for family members who might not need the latest and greatest hardware, but still want to enjoy the newest iOS release at a more affordable price. But regardless of who the handset is for, grabbing this well-reviewed clear case for $5 at Amazon will help you keep it protected. This shock-absorbing design still shows off the iPhone XR’s colorway and is backed by a 4.7/5 star rating from over 38,000 customers.

Then go check out all of the other offers in our Apple guide today for even more discounts. You can still score a $100 Apple gift card bundled with $10 in Target credit from $95, not to mention all-time lows on on Apple’s latest iMacs at up to $299 off. Plus you can save on the new M1 MacBook Pro and even AirPods Pro.

iPhone XR features:

iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display with industry-leading color accuracy and an innovative backlight design that allows the screen to stretch into the corners. Six stunning new finishes. Advanced Face ID lets you securely unlock your iPhone, log in to apps, and pay with just a glance. The A12 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine uses real-time machine learning to transform the way you experience photos, gaming, augmented reality, and more. A breakthrough 12MP camera system with Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, enhanced bokeh, and all-new Depth Control. Water resistance.

