LG’s 2020 AirPlay2 55-inch OLED 4K Smart TV with Assistant now $1,323 (Reg. $1,500+)

Amazon is offering LG 55-inch AirPlay 2 OLED 4K UHD Smart TV for $1,322.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Originally $2,000, this model regularly fetches closer to $1,500 at Best Buy where it is currently on sale for $1,400. Today’s offer is at least $177 in savings, one of the best prices we have tracked on Amazon, and the lowest price we can find. Much like the recently unveiled LG evo lineup, this model sports a 55-inch OLED display with “an α9 Gen 3 AI 4K processor with AI Picture Pro, AI Sound Pro, and AI 4K upscaling.” Alongside fully built-in voice assistants from Google and Amazon (no additional devices required), this webOS TV provides easy access to all your favorites streaming services and apps from Disney+ to Netflix, features Apple’s AirPlay2 and HomeKit integrations, as well as support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. Four HMDI inputs, three USB ports, digital optical audio, and more round out the connectivity options here. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

For comparison sake, today’s offer is even less than Amazon is charging for the 48-inch LG OLED model. However, if you can do without the OLED panel, you can get a whole lot more TV for a whole lot less. For example, this 2020 model Samsung 65-inch Class QLED 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV comes in at $998, carries stellar ratings, and has Alexa built-in. Providing you don’t need the absolute latest and greatest in home theater technology, this is a particular notable alternative that’s even larger and saves you more than $300 in the process. 

Speaking of big-screen upgrades, we also still have notable deal running on the Hisense 4K UHD Smart Android TV, which lands a 75-inch panel in your living room at $600. You’ll also find some additional models on sale right here and be sure to dive into our coverage of LG’s new line of OLED TVs with a focus on improving brightness and affordability. 

More on the LG 55-inch OLED 4K UHD Smart TV:

  • PIXEL LEVEL DIMMING: Millions of pixels emit their own light. Only OLED can turn pixels off completely and independently. See stunning picture, perfect black, infinite contrast and over a billion rich colors.
  • WEBOS AND MAGIC REMOTE: While our Magic Remote lives up to its name with voice and motion control — just speak or simply point, scroll and click.
  • α9 GEN 3 AI PROCESSOR 4K: Our most advanced 4K processor does it for you with AI Picture Pro, AI Sound Pro, AI 4K Upscaling, and the ability to help your TV to evolve over time.

