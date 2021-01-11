FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LG unveils new line of OLED TVs with a focus on improving brightness, more

CES 2021

CES 2021 is officially (virtually) underway, and we’re expecting to see plenty of new TVs out of this year’s event. We already caught a glimpse of what Sony plans to offer this year, and now LG is showing its hand. Most notably, LG will be expanding its midrange offerings this year with brighter displays starting at 48 inches, bringing some of its most affordable OLED TVs to market. Head below for a quick overview of today’s announcement.

LG unveils new line of midrange OLED TVs

After rolling out its first truly affordable OLED TVs last year, LG is now turning its attention to tweaking its popular display technology. This year’s release looks to solve one of the more nagging issues that has plagued its OLED panels: brightness.

The new LG G1 series arrives with a new piece of technology in hand that LG is calling “OLED evo.” Designed to improve clarity, resolution, and brightness, LG is promising notable improvements over previous-generation models.

The C1 lineup will start with a 48-inch panel and go up to 83 inches and will arrive with a gallery mount for an alternative way to mount if you don’t want to put it on your wall. Meanwhile, the G1 lineup expands even further with larger display sizes.

LG’s 2021 OLED TV lineup represents the company’s most comprehensive range of OLED TVs to date with exciting new models that come in more large sizes and build on the brand’s legacy of superior picture quality. LG’s newest G1 series features OLED evo, the next step in the evolution of OLED TV technology that delivers better luminosity for higher brightness and punchy images with amazing clarity, detail and realism.

You can learn more about LG’s 2021 OLED lineup on this landing page. Final pricing has yet to be unveiled at this time.

