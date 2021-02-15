FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s Chromebook 4 lineup sees up to $70 discounts starting at $170

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 15-inch Chromebook 4+ 1.1GHz/4GB/64GB for $269 shipped. Down from $300, you’re saving $31 here with today’s offer marking one of the best we’ve seen to date and hitting the lowest we’ve seen in months. Samsung’s Chromebook 4+ delivers a 15-inch 1080p display that’s backed by a “military-grade” aluminum build. Built-in Google Assistant features pair with up to 10.5-hours of battery life to keep you untethered from a wall outlet through extended web surfing sessions, and a USB-C port plus dual USB 3.0 inputs round out the package. Over 2,100 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and our announcement coverage offers some additional insight. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the 11-inch Samsung Chromebook 4 for $159.99. Down from $230, today’s offer amounts to $70 in savings, beats our previous mention by $39, and marks a new all-time low. Featuring much of the same build quality and functionality noted above in a smaller package, this model is equipped with 12.5-hour battery life, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of SSD storage. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,800 customers.

Don’t forget that we’re still tracking a series of notable discounts in our Chromebook guide to go alongside today’s Samsung offerings. You can save $60 on Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet at $239, which is live alongside a pair of HP’s 14-inch 2-in-1 X360 models from $299.

Samsung 15-inch Chromebook 4+ features:

Google Classroom Compatible! The quality of Samsung meets the accessibility of Chrome OS. Immerse yourself in the content you love on 15.6 inches of truly maximized screen space. Its all-new light and compact design lets you stream, work, create, and play on a fast, secure device designed to take everywhere.

