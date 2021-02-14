FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet with detachable keyboard falls to $239 (Save $60)

Reg. $299 $239

Amazon currently offers the Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet for $239.37 shipped. Usually fetching $299, today’s offer is $10 under Best Buy’s competing discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and is the second-best price to date. Lenovo’s 10-inch Duet delivers Chrome OS alongside a touchscreen display and 2-in-1 design. Powered by a 2GHz processor, you’re also going to benefit from a detachable keyboard and USB-C connectivity, as well as 128GB of onboard storage and 4GB of RAM. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, which largely agrees with our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Use a portion of your savings to grab Anker’s PowerExpand+ USB-C Hub and upgrade your new Chromebook. With seven different ports, you’ll be able to bring HDMI, SD card readers, USB-A and more into the mix with a single cable. It’ll only set you back $28 right now at Amazon and with over 2,600 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating.

These HP 14-inch X360 Chromebook deals are still live right now up up to $100 in savings to be had. You’ll find a similar 2-in-1 design to the lead deal, but without the detachable keyboard. Prices start from $299 and are joined by all of the other markdowns in our Chromebook guide.

Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet features:

Work on pending assignments while on the move with this Lenovo Chromebook Duet. The 10.1-inch touch screen provides an interactive user experience, while the 128GB of internal storage offer ample space for apps and media files. This Lenovo Chromebook Duet features a MediaTek Helio P60T processor and 4GB of RAM for effortless multitasking.

