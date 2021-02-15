Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE 5G Smartphone sees $100 discount down to $600

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $599.99 shipped. Down from its $700 going rate, you’re saving $100 with today’s offer matching our previous mention and marking the best we’ve seen since November. Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE arrives with a handful of flagship-caliber specs but at a more affordable price tag. Its 5G connectivity pairs with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display and all-day battery life. Around back, Samsung has packed in a triple-sensor camera array that touts 30X Space Zoom, as well as microSD card support for expanding storage down the road if the built-in 128GB isn’t enough. Over 2,900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and there’s plenty of extra insight in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Put your savings to work and grab the Spigen Rugged Armor case to add some extra protection to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. This $12 cover is a great option with a sleek design that won’t add too much bulk to the smartphone’s overall design, while still fending off scratches, damage from drops, and more. Plus, there’s a 4.7/5 star rating from over 4,200 customers attached, as well.

Speaking of affordable Samsung smartphones, you can still lock-in a $105 discount on its Galaxy A71 5G at $445 right now. That’s alongside everything else in our Android guide today, including all of the best ongoing app and game deals, as well as this discounted SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSD card we just spotted at $45.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features:

We get you. The standout in the crowd, the one with relentless passion. The one that stays true to yourself and connected to those around you. You deserve a cellphone that delivers industry-leading tech and allows you to express yourself in ways you choose. With bold color options, a pro-grade camera, 120Hz display and an all-day intelligent battery that charges up in minutes, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G factory unlocked Android smartphone delivers uncompromised innovation. This is unexpected. Take game-changing pics and video with the triple lens camera and 3X optical zoom.

