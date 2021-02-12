It’s now time to head into the holiday weekend with all of today’s best Android game and app deals in tow. The President’s Day sales are coming hard and fast today, including a massive Best Buy event and a big-time sitewide adidas sale, but we are also tracking some great offers on games and apps from Google Play. Highlights of today’s collection include Harvest Moon titles, The Lonely Hacker, Plancon: Space Conflict, Data Defense, Majesty, and many more. Hit the jump for a closer look.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

We are heading into the weekend with some notable offers on Google Pixel 3a XL, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20/Ultra bundles, and the all-new Galaxy S21/+/Ultra. But this morning also saw a wide-ranging Best Buy President’s Sale go live with loads of big-time tech offers alongside Google Nest Audio speaker deals and this 75-inch Android TV at $370 off. Just be sure to check out this HP 14-inch 2-in-1 X360 Chromebook deal at $100 off and all today’s smartphone accessory deals from just $9 as well.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

More on Harvest Moon: Light of Hope:

Looking for a fresh start and some new surroundings, you set off on a voyage to begin your new life! Unfortunately, the weather has different plans, as your ship is hit by a monsoon, and goes down! You drift into a small harbor town, now in shambles from the storm, where a young doctor named Jeanne saves your life. The town has essentially been deserted, but you’re never one to back down from a challenge! It will be up to you to help rebuild the town and save the lighthouse…but it won’t be easy! Nevertheless, with some hard work growing crops, tending livestock, and gathering materials for repairs, you will be able to make new friends, start a family, revive the lighthouse, and save the town, your new home!

