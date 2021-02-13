FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Give your iMac a Twelve South Backpack for $31 shipped (Save 23%)

-
Reg. $40 $31

Amazon is offering the Twelve South Backpack for iMac for $30.99 shipped. That’s $9 off the typical rate there and is within $3 of the lowest price in over a year. Whether you’re rocking a 21.5- or 27-inch iMac, this Twelve South accessory is here to give you a bit of additional storage. It attaches to an iMac’s stand, providing a convenient location to stow an external HDD, SSD, and more. You can stack up to 3.5-pounds of gear there, ensuring there’s enough support for a wide variety Mac-related gadgets, including a MacBook. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you rock a new M1 Mac mini, consider Sabrent’s $15 Mount instead. This highly-versatile mount features a silver powder coating to protect your Mac mini from scratches and scuffs. Its design is open along the back, providing easy access to buttons, ports, and slots. Screws and drywall anchors come in the box, helping you get the job done with no other accessories required. For mounting tips, check out our guide.

And if you don’t have an iMac yet, we’ve got you covered with a fresh deal. This morning Apple’s upgraded 21.5-inch iMac has struck $1,000. This delivers a new low and slashes $299 off, making now a superb time to strike. This is the latest Apple offers, ensuring you’ll garner a couple of Thunderbolt 3 ports alongside four USB-A inputs and Gigabit Ethernet.

Twelve South Backpack for iMac features:

  • Helps create an organized workspace by elevating hard drives and other peripherals off your desk
  • Adds a space-saving shelf that mounts to the back or front of your iMac or Apple Display
  • Holds up to 3.5 pounds of hard drives, peripherals – even a MacBook

