FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Control LEGO’s Technic 4X4 Off-Roader with your iPhone at $179 (Save 28%), more

-
LEGOToys & HobbiesZavvi
Save 28% From $16

Trusted retailer Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO Technic 4X4 X-treme Off-Roader for $178.99 shipped when code CRAWLZ has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $250, like you’ll find at Amazon and direct from LEGO, today’s offer amounts to 28% in savings, is the best since September, and comes within $12 of the all-time low. This 958-piece creation stacks up to over 12-inches long and 7-inches high. Alongside massive rubber ties that really nail the off-road look, there’s also a unique orange color scheme, working high-rise independent suspension, and more. LEGO rounds out this kit with built-in iPhone support thanks to the Powered UP hub, which allows you to control this kit like an RC car. Head below for more LEGO deals from $16.

Other notable LEGO deals: 

Today also saw the debut of six new augmented reality LEGO kits as part of the upcoming iPhone-enabled VIDIYO theme debuting next month that lets builders create their own music videos. But then be sure to check out our recent review of the the LEGO Flower Bouquet for a unique way to plan ahead for a gift to treat your significant other.

LEGO Technic 4X4 X-treme Off-Roader features:

This 4×4 app-controlled truck is powered by an advanced Smart Hub with 3 motors and operated via the LEGO TECHNIC CONTROL+ app, which delivers super-precise movement and functionality for a highly immersive play experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

LEGO

The hottest LEGO deals on Star Wars, Architecture, City, and more alongside coverage of the latest creations, in-depth reviews, and fan-made creation showcases.

Toys & Hobbies

Zavvi

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

LEGO showcases six upcoming iPhone-enabled VIDIYO kits ...
Level up with NERF Modulus Regulator at 25% off, now $4...
Save up to 30% on STEAM toys and at-home education gear...
Amazon kids’ toy sale from $8: Melissa & Dou...
Assemble 20% discounts on LEGO Minecraft, Technic, City...
CDPR unveils new Witcher board and card game known as &...
Save up to 28% on LEGO Creator 3-in-1 kits, Baby Yoda B...
Official Disney action figure and backpack sale from $1...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 20%

Assemble 20% discounts on LEGO Minecraft, Technic, City, and more from $16

From $16 Learn More
20% off

Save 20% on LEGO Star Wars, Minecraft, Super Mario, and more from $12

From $12 Learn More
Reg. $128

Don’t pay the Dyson tax, Shark’s Rotator Cordless Vac is just $79 shipped (Reg. $128)

$79 Learn More
31% off

Snow Joe’s telescoping snow broom is also an ice scraper at just $11

$11 Learn More
Reg. $300

Prepare for a 78-inch TV with Walker Edison’s Slatted Wood Stand: $252 (Reg. $300)

$252 Learn More
Reg. $130

Amazon’s All-new Echo comes with two Hue bulbs for $80 (Save $50)

$80 Learn More
50% off

Osprey, Amazon, Timbuk2, and Cocoon bag discounts start at $15 (Up to 50% off)

From $15 Learn More
40% off

Amazon has 96-loads of Gain Original Scent laundry detergent for just $11 (40% off)

$11 Learn More