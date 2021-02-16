Control LEGO’s Technic 4X4 Off-Roader with your iPhone at $179 (Save 28%), more

Trusted retailer Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO Technic 4X4 X-treme Off-Roader for $178.99 shipped when code CRAWLZ has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $250, like you’ll find at Amazon and direct from LEGO, today’s offer amounts to 28% in savings, is the best since September, and comes within $12 of the all-time low. This 958-piece creation stacks up to over 12-inches long and 7-inches high. Alongside massive rubber ties that really nail the off-road look, there’s also a unique orange color scheme, working high-rise independent suspension, and more. LEGO rounds out this kit with built-in iPhone support thanks to the Powered UP hub, which allows you to control this kit like an RC car. Head below for more LEGO deals from $16.

Other notable LEGO deals:

Today also saw the debut of six new augmented reality LEGO kits as part of the upcoming iPhone-enabled VIDIYO theme debuting next month that lets builders create their own music videos. But then be sure to check out our recent review of the the LEGO Flower Bouquet for a unique way to plan ahead for a gift to treat your significant other.

LEGO Technic 4X4 X-treme Off-Roader features:

This 4×4 app-controlled truck is powered by an advanced Smart Hub with 3 motors and operated via the LEGO TECHNIC CONTROL+ app, which delivers super-precise movement and functionality for a highly immersive play experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!