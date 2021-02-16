After first teasing the theme back in January, LEGO is back today to fully showcase its upcoming iPhone-enabled VIDIYO kits. As the latest attempt to merge physical bricks with an in-app experience, the new LEGO VIDIYO collection arrives with six core sets that enter at affordable price tags compared to previous toys-to-life lineups. Head below for all of the details on the new augmented reality theme and how LEGO plans to let builders create their own music videos with the help of VIDIYO.

LEGO pulls the curtain off its music video-making VIDIYO sets

Today, we’re now getting all of the details on what builders will be able to expect from the new LEGO VIDIYO wave when it launches next month. As a quick recap, the upcoming theme offers yet another new take on bringing digital play in with the usual brick-built action with a suite of tools to make your own music videos. All of the kits will pair with an iPhone and Android app to enable some augmented reality features with the various characters from the theme.

At launch, there are going to be six different builds to assemble, all of which will be pretty similar. Each of the kits is centered around a minute pod that pairs with a fold-out build to show off the various LEGO album covered included. Alongside different color palettes used throughout, each one is based around a different character that represents various music genres, ranging from pop and rock to K-Pop and more.

Part count-wise, the LEGO VIDIYO kits range from including 71 pieces all the way up to 84 bricks. Those aforementioned record pieces, deemed BeatBits, are what drive the actual augmented reality aspect and allow you to scan in various tracks to help craft the in-person music videos.

All six of the core LEGO VIDIYO kits enter with a $19.99 price tag and will be officially launching on March 1. At this point, there’s a pretty long list of builds that’ll be debuting next month, with this new theming being just the latest.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Now that we’ve officially gotten a look at what’s to come from the new LEGO VIDIYO theme, it’s nice to see the lineup enter at more affordable price points than in the past with the app-enabled kits. Though, you’re certainly getting a lot fewer physical bricks.

With as big as TikTok culture has become, this could certainly provide a more child-friendly way to get younger fans in on the whole fad of dancing along to music and the like. My initial feeling is that these builds will likely suffer the same fate as Hidden Sides that came before, but we’ll have to wait until everything launches next month to be sure.

