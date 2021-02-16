FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lenovo’s RTX 2080 Super is in stock and ready to ship at $672.50 ($78 off)

$672.50

Lenovo is offering its ThinkStation NVIDIA RTX 2080 Super 8GB Graphics Card for $672.41 shipped with the code THINKFEBSALE at checkout. For comparison, the 2080 Super originally went for around $750 but is now out of stock most places, with third-parties selling it for $1,000 or more at Amazon. This graphics card delivers ray tracing to your gaming setup with 8GB of vRAM and plenty of processing power. It’s built to handle 1440p gaming with ease, and can even stretch into 4K territory with some titles. Whether you’re looking for something to hold you over until RTX 30-series are more available or you’re just ready to upgrade from your current aging GPU, this is a great option. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Finding any graphics card in stock right now is a hard task. Similar money would get you a GTX 1660 Ti on Amazon right now, which today’s lead deal blows out of the water for both price and abilities. So, if you’re in the market for a new graphics card, this is absolutely worth considering and picking up.

After picking up a new graphics card, be sure to consider upgrading the rest of your setup as well. Right now, Razer’s compact 60% keyboard is down to $100, which is the first major discount that we’ve tracked all-time. Plus, we’ve got plenty of other great deals in our PC gaming guide, so you should check that out if you’re in the market for something else.

More about Lenovo’s RTX 2080 GPU:

The ThinkStation Nvidia GeForce RTX2080 Super 8GB GDDR6 Graphics Card is powered by the award-winning NVIDIA Turing architecture with more cores, higher clocks, and faster memory for ultimate performance and incredible new levels of realism. It’s time to gear up and get super powers.

